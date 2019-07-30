Plenty of heat with a few showers on repeat while keeping an eye on the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening Gulf Coast I hope it’s been a great day. Tonight’s weather will almost be a carbon copy of last night. We’ll see a few showers early on, but as the night goes on rain chances go down. By the overnight, it’s dry skies and lows near 72. It’s more heat for Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 90s with only a 20% chance for daytime pop up showers and thunderstorms. It’s a little more heat for the end of the work-week with highs in the middle 90s. With more heat though we’ll see higher rain coverage. It will be 30% Thursday and 40% by Friday and Saturday.

In the tropics, we continue to track two disturbances. One near Puerto Rico and one in the eastern Atlantic. Both will continue either west or northwest. The one near Puerto Rico has a 10% chance of developing into either a depression or tropical storm as it moves towards the Bahamas. It’s not a threat here. The disturbance in the eastern Atlantic has a 40% chance of developing as it moves into the Central Atlantic. This is also not a threat here, nor a threat to any land. We will continue to keep an eye on both disturbances, but right now, there’s nothing we need to worry about.