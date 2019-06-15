Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms, Seasonable Temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

Happy Father’s Day!!

For the rest of Father’s Day, we will have isolated showers and thunderstorms into the evening. After those clear out, we will have a quiet evening with high humidity and lows in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow we are at 30% coverage of afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s along the beaches and lower 90s inland. At the beaches, there is still a low rip current risk if you can dodge the showers!

Past tomorrow we’re full on summer mode with highs near 90 each day with afternoon pop up showers and thunderstorms. Back to high humidity and increased shower and thunderstorm coverage!

The tropics are quiet.