Few rumbles and breezy today; WEATHER ALERT TOMORROW

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday. Today’s forecast headlines include a warm, muggy and breezy day today, a few strong storms tonight, and the likelihood for severe weather tomorrow. Saturday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY.

TODAY: Scattered storm chances will begin to increase through the day today as a warm front lifts north across the Gulf Coast. The overall severe weather threat will remain low. The main severe weather today will occur in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and parts of Oklahoma.

Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the 70s with increase low-level moisture. It will also be breezy as winds may gust to 35 mph out of the southeast. This will likely be the case tomorrow morning. The chance rain finds you today is just above 50/50 west of I-65 and 30% east of I-65.

As we move into the evening the atmosphere becomes more unstable and the atmospheric shear increases, there will be a small chance for a strong or severe storm during the overnight into tomorrow morning. Showers and storms will likely remain isolated and move from south to north.

TOMORROW: The highest threat for severe thunderstorms will arrive Saturday as the cold front approaches. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting around 9 am. The Gulf Coast will be in a state where any storms that form will have the potential to become strong or severe.

This likely isn’t going to be just one line of thunderstorms that steadily moves through. There will be a squall line that sets up ahead of the cold front. Within this line, damaging winds will be the main threat with the potential for brief weak tornadoes. Ahead of the main line, isolated thunderstorms may pop up. These are known as discrete cells. With the atmospheric environment that will be in place, these storms will be able to rotate and become supercells.

Damaging winds (up to 70 mph), tornadoes, small hail, and heavy downpours will all be possible. The threat should end around 6 PM as the line clears through our Florida Panhandle counties.

Not everyone will see severe weather on Saturday, but the potential does exist for everyone in our area. You need to be prepared just in case. It’s always better to be over-prepared and not have to act compared to the alternative. Go over your severe weather plan. It should include where to go, where your shelter is, and how to contact loved ones. Remember, mobile structures are not safe during tornadoes. If you live in a mobile home, make sure you know where you’ll go if there is a warning issued for your location.

Have more than one way to get notifications on Saturday. This is just in case one method fails. The News 5 Free Weather App is a great tool and another thing to consider would be a NOAA weather radio.

Stay up to date to the forecast. We still may see changes as we get closer to storms arriving. We’ll be posting the latest on social, our website, and on News 5.

By Saturday night the weather calms down. On Sunday it will be cooler with only a slight chance for rain after midday.

Next week begins with more warm temperatures and a chance for rain, but the risk of any severe weather looks low.