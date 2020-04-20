Fence blown apart at Wilson’s Tow Yard, sent into Precision Auto property

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A strong storm sent a huge chunk of metal fence flying at Wilson’s Tow Yard in Spanish Fort Sunday Night.

Large sheets of red metal landed on several cars and big sections of the fence flew about 50 yards slamming into an auto shop next door. The shop was not damaged but debris littered the parking lot and a piece of the fence leaned up against the building.

This is just some of the damage scattered across Spanish Fort and Baldwin County. Thankfully no major damage has been reported yet according to the Baldwin County EMA. And there were no reports of serious injury or deaths.

