Feeling a bit more comfortable

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, hopefully your work week is off to a great start!

You’re going to notice a little change in the air, especially early on. It will be comfortable with low humidity. As the day goes on we’ll warm up steadily. Temperatures will be above average again today, but it’s middle to upper 80s for highs.

Even with the lower humidity we can’t eliminate the chance for rain. At any point today there’s a 10% chance a stray shower finds you. By the evening any chance for rain goes away and we’ll transition to a clear and comfortable night with lows in the middle and upper 60s.

The theme for the rest of the week will continue to be comfortable mornings and warm afternoons with only a 10 to 20% chance for rain each day.

By the end of the week we’ll be tracking our next cold front. The timing of this front will determine how cool it gets. As of now it looks like it will come through sometime Saturday and this will bump our rain chances to 30%.

By Sunday we’re back to dry skies and there could be a little chill in the air. Some forecast models are hinting at starting Sunday in the 50s, but again, it’s all dependent on the timing of the front. If it moves through slower, it will be 60s to start Sunday, but highs may struggle to reach 80 instead of low 80s like we’re forecasting now. Stay tuned.

As we start next week it’s near average temperatures, meaning it will be nice. Unfortunately, rain chances look to remain low.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

We are tracking 3 disturbances. Two of which are just off the Eastern US Coast. Both with a low chance of developing, but neither are coming here. Both are expected to move northeast as they get caught up in a front.

The other disturbance is in the central Atlantic. This has a 50/50 chance of developing, but even if it does develop, it will be staying in the central Atlantic.

There are no tropical threats to the Gulf.