Families forced out of Baldwin County apartments due to storm damage

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — After Hurricane Sally most people are still cleaning up and ready for a much calmer weekend, but that won’t happen for several families in Baldwin County.

“They said that we had to completely evacuate immediately because of structural damage and that we were displaced and they would be pulling the meters,” said Jessica Sapia.

Sapia lives in Loxley’s Blackwood Apartments and as of Thursday night she’s all packed up and moving out.

“Ya’ll are being displaced and I’m thinking yeah that’s just a nice word for being homeless. I mean you know, really,” she added, speaking about what the complex owner told her this week.

It’s a similar story for several tenants in Robertsdale at The Landing Apartments, too.

“We have several units that have been deemed ‘unsafe/uninhabitable’. We have made temporary repairs to roofs, however this will be a long process to restore/renovate these properties,” said Celeste Stewart with ASM, Inc.

In both cases the owner is refunding security deposits, but now it means an unexpected move with only a few days notice for a lot of people.

“Like it hits me every now and then and it’s not believable because you don’t want to believe that nightmare is happening to you, but it is and it’s a real bad nightmare,” said Sapia.

One tenant at The Landing tells WKRG News 5 her unit received minor water damage and she’s not sure why she’s being forced out.

Each of the tenants we spoke with are seeking help and looking for answers. They feel there are other options that aren’t being looked into by property management.

