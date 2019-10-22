Fall temperatures & dry skies return

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast!

The trend of the day will be clearing and a bit of cooling. Early on there may be a few light sprinkles so continue to be careful out on the roadways. Most will start the day dry and mild, but if you’re farther inland it will be a cool start thanks to a north breeze.

Any light rain is gone quickly after sunrise and the weather will progressively be getting better thanks to a north breeze. By the afternoon we’ll be in the middle 70s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies!

You may need a sweater tonight. The cold front that is moving through will open the door to possibly the coolest air of the season. Most start tomorrow either in the lower 50s or upper 40s! Skies will be clear and winds will be light out of the north.

The next couple of days will be perfect chamber of commerce weather. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s and rain chances remain low.

Our next system though will begin to approach us on Friday. This will increase rain chances, especially Friday night to around 60%. Models are split on whether this front will move through or stall out as it reaches our neighborhood. If it moves through, we clear and cool back down, but it stalls we stay mild with rain chances.

The tropics are nice and quiet and are expected to remain that way through at least the next 5 days.