Fall feeling until rain arrives tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast we are almost to the weekend. Like yesterday morning you’ll likely need a sweater as you head out the door this morning. We’ll warm up steadily and by this afternoon it’s comfortable temperatures with highs near 74. The day starts sunny, but as the day goes on clouds will increase.

Tonight, we’ll see a few showers as a cold front approaches from our west. Thanks to the extra moisture tonight will be warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

The reason for the increase in moisture is a cold front that will be approaching from our west. Our weather will be unsettled for Friday and Saturday. Highs both days will be in the 70s, but it’s a 70% chance tomorrow and 60% chance Saturday.

There are some questions on what will happen to this front. It will either stall out and will leave our weather somewhat unsettled into Sunday or it will move far enough east to bring us relief Sunday into the new week.

Into next week highs remain seasonable in the 70s, but there will be the chance for isolated showers each day until another cold front clears everything out late next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

We continue to track the disturbance near the southern Gulf of Mexico. This has a low chance of developing as it moves north. Even though we might see some development, it’s not expected to move towards the northern Gulf as a tropical system. This is because it likely gets absorbed by our approaching cold front. While it’s not a threat, this will add even more moisture to the picture here tomorrow into Saturday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this disturbance and if there are any changes, we’ll make sure we let you know.