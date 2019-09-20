Factors that influenced yesterday’s Flash Flooding in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Yesterday brought some significant flash flooding in and around Mobile. The reason why some got more than 7 inches of rain in only a handful of hours has to do with a back-door cold front.

Rainfall Totals 9-19-19 around Mobile

Rainfall Totals 9-19-19 around Mobile 2

A cold front was moving slowly from east to west across our area yesterday, which is what helped spark showers and thunderstorms. Typically, fronts move in from the west or the north, but since it came in from the east, it’s called a back-door cold front.

Back-door fronts do typically move very slowly and it’s not uncommon for them to stall. With yesterday’s set up, showers and thunderstorms began to pop up out ahead of the front. With the slow/almost stationary movement of the front, storms along the front did not move much at all. Storms were also constantly being fed warm and humid air from the east since there was a lack of rain to cool things down to the east. This allowed storms to sustain and even grow eastward.

This resulted in constant thunderstorms over the same areas (ofter referred to as training) and the thunderstorms we had yesterday had very high rain rates. This coupled with a hard and dry ground made it difficult for the ground to absorb any water since it simply could not keep up.

By the evening the front began to move farther west and started to breakdown at the same time that the storms were losing energy from daytime heating.

This is a setup that is hard to forecast ahead of time since it’s impossible to know where exactly a front will become stationary. The forecasted overall rain coverage was about 40 to 50% which is about how much of the area got measurable rainfall.

With the front gone, we have returned to dry skies and lower humidity thanks in part to the front. Through the weekend it’s low rain chances and somewhat seasonable temperatures.