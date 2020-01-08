Explanation of the maps on the Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There has been many questions arise from what exactly is the yellow and red outlines in the possible severe weather outlook for Saturday.

The storm prediction center issues possible severe weather outlooks for short term, Day 1-3, and long term, day 4-7. Both outlooks have two different scales. We are familiar with the short term with marginal-high risk for severe weather.

It isn’t common for the storm prediction center to release a risk day 4-7 out unless it is something that is looking like a more significant possibility. The long term scale has two indications. The 15% is highlighted in blue and the 30% is highlighted in red.

The yellow area represents a 15% probability that severe weather will be experienced within 25 miles from each point in the area outlined. This is equivalent to a slight risk for severe weather on the short term scale.

The red area represents a 30% probabililty and is equivalent to a enhanced risk on the short term scale. This is a level 3/5 and a moderate risk.

It is to far out to certainly assign a “slight or enhanced” risk so they utilize the probabilities in the red and yellow for outlooks that are more than 3 days out. We will be weather aware on Saturday.

