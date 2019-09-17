Even higher heat

It’s another warm and quiet start to the day along the Gulf Coast. Like recent days, it will get hot quickly. By lunchtime, we’ll be in the middle 90s and most will top out this afternoon in the upper 90s! When you add the humidity, heat index values will be around 105°. Stay cool and don’t forget your furry friends. Continuing to follow the trend of recent days, rain will be hard to come by with only a 10% chance a passing shower or pop up thunderstorm finds you.

Tonight brings clear skies and lows in the middle 70s. It’s more high heat tomorrow as we’re right back to the upper 90s, but we’ll likely see one or two more spots hit the century mark.

Changes arrive on Thursday as a back-door cold front swings in. This simply means the front will move in from our east. This will help bring us a decent rain chance, but it’s not a guarantee at 40%. This will also help ease the high heat with highs in the lower 90s. As we end the work-week we’re back to dry skies, but the humidity will be bearable and while temperatures remain above average, it’s lows near 70 and highs near 90.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Humberto continues to strengthen as it continues to move farther away from the US East Coast. It will come close to Bermuda later this week, but isn’t likely to make a landfall. By the weekend it moves into the north Atlantic and will become post-tropical. It’s not a threat.

There are two tropical disturbances. One is in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast of Texas. It has a low chance of developing into a storm or depression. Even if it were to develop, it likely won’t be a strong system, but with all the tropical moisture this will be a substantial rainmaker for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

The other disturbance is in the central Atlantic. This is likely going to develop into a depression or storm within 5 days. It will move northwest, but at this time it’s not a threat to any land. There is also plenty of time to watch. There are no foreseeable tropical threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.