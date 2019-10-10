Elevated rain chance Friday, Much cooler for the weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A few isolated showers or storms will linger into the early evening. As we move into the night, some clouds will stick around early on. Rain chances will stay slim as we move into the morning hours. Temperatures will hover in the 70s for most of the night.

Temperatures will continue to run above normal Thursday with highs in the middle and upper 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible, especially for the western half of the area. Rain chances will hold around 20%.

A cold front will approach the region Friday. Some showers and storms will be possible late Friday as the front closes in. A few showers will linger into Saturday morning. Some cooler air will settle in with highs in the lower 80s. Morning lows will hover near 60 by Sunday morning. Elevated rain chances will be possible early next week as a warm front lifts north across the Gulf Coast.