EF-1 tornado hits Thomasville

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Weather Service in Mobile says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Thomasville Friday night.

Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite tells us winds were between 105 mph and 110 mph.

News 5 first reported the damage Friday night after the twister touched down and we were glad to report no injuries with this storm.

We toured the damage with Waite on Monday morning to get a first-hand look at the destruction. Numerous homes received damage. One home was completely destroyed.

“Didn’t really have time to be too scared, just trying to get everybody to safety but luckily realizing after the fact that it could’ve taken the house out,” says Matt Moore, who rushed to get his family to safety as the tornado tore through his property.

Much of the damage was along Sandflat Road.

Residents say they didn’t receive any warning until the storm was on top of them.

“When the radar coming from Mobile gets here it’s about 2000 feet above the ground so this storm was probably just below the radars ability to catch it. We get a lot of tornado warnings in the area, but we’re fortunate to not get many on the ground,” says Waite.