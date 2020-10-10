EF-0 tornado touches down in South Mobile County Saturday morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A line of strong storms associated with Delta passed through our area this morning spawning multiple tornado warnings. After conducting a storm survey, the National Weather Service in Mobile has confirmed that a tornado touched down in South Mobile County at 5:01 AM Saturday. N

NWS determined it was an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of around 70-75 mph. Its path length was 0.08 miles long and 25 yards wide. It touched down at 5:01 AM and crossed Beverly Road south of St. Elmo and resulted in a few uprooted trees and two pine trees snapped. It lifted at 5:02 AM 1.5 miles south-southeast of St. Elmo.

Luckily there are no known fatalities or injuries and no known damage to any structures (survey did have limited access off of Beverly Road).

For more information: https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/wx/afos/p.php?pil=PNSMOB&e=202010102110