Dry and chilly weather continues, but rain is on the horizon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast has entered a quiet and chilly weather pattern. This looks to continue tonight and Thursday.

An area of high pressure will remain in charge of the weather pattern for the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. tonight. Breezes will be lighter out of the northeast. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will likely fall into the lower 30s. Some of our northern locations will dip into the upper 20s. Make sure you keep the heavier jackets handy tonight and Thursday morning.

Despite plenty of sunshine Thursday, temperatures will stay well below average. Highs will reach the middle 50s. Winds will stay light and out of the northeast. Clouds will increase Thursday night and into Friday as our next rainmaker develops.

Rain chances will surge Saturday and Sunday as an area of low pressure moves over the northern Gulf. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures will remain chilly thanks to the clouds and rain. Drier air will move in through the first half of next week leading up to Christmas. Highs will rebound into the 60s.