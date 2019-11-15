Dry and chilly tonight, gorgeous weekend ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After an unsettled work week with rain and a major cold snap, dry air is moving in setting the stage for a stellar weekend weather wise.

Skies look to remain clear through the evening and overnight period with light winds steady and out of the north. Temperatures will continue to cool overnight and the Gulf Coast will wake up Saturday to some chilly numbers. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s away from the coast. Temperatures will hover in the lower 40s at the coast.

High pressure sets up over the southeast and Gulf Coast this weekend. After a chilly start, temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is still around 10° below average. Temperatures will climb a few more degrees Sunday with highs reaching the middle 60s.

A slow warming trend will continue through most of next week. Skies will stay mostly sunny with passing fair-weather clouds. Highs will get into the low to mid 70s by the second half of the week. Our next front will approach the region by Friday.