Drier and somewhat seasonable temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday everyone. Today’s headline is that it will be drier and somewhat seasonable.

You won’t find many issues early as there’s only a small chance for a coastal shower. Out the door temperatures will also be fairly comfortable as there have been a few spots in the 60s, but most are in the lower and middle 70s.

By this afternoon we’ll warm to just above seasonable averages, but most will top out in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies! There may be one or two passing showers this afternoon, but the chance one finds you is only 10%.

If you have any plans tonight, the weather will be nice. Temperatures will cool off steadily and skies will be clear. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The weekend won’t bring many changes. Skies will be mostly dry at a 10% chance both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90. We’ll be a bit warmer for the start of the work-week and our skies stay mostly dry with only a 20% rain chance that will look to stick with us through at least Thursday.

As for the tropics, there is only one hurricane, but plenty of areas to watch.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami continues monitoring Hurricane Jerry in the Atlantic Basin.

Jerry is the fourth hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The storm is expected to remain a hurricane through the end of the week and weekend as it heads toward the west northwest. The hurricane will likely stay north of the Lesser Antilles. Long-term forecast models continue to indicate a turn to the north. Jerry will likely stay out the see and have zero impact on the Gulf Coast or U.S. There is a chance Jerry could impact Bermuda next week though.

Imelda is a remnant-low but continues to drop more rain over southeast Texas. The flooding in parts has been similar to Harvey a couple years ago.

Humberto is a post-tropical cyclone and is quickly moving farther and farther away from North America.

The first disturbance we are tracking is just south of Hispaniola in the northern Caribbean. This has a low chance of developing into either a tropical storm or depression. The second disturbance is in the east-central Atlantic and has a low chance of developing as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles. The disturbance coming off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of developing. The next name on the list is Karen.

There are no foreseeable tropical threats along our stretch of the Gulf, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on the tropics and will continue bringing you the latest.