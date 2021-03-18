Drier and Cooler Air Moving In

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

The rain is gone and now drier and cooler air will be filtering in. Temperature wise, most have already hit their daytime high. With winds switching out of the northwest a few may dip into the 50s by mid-morning. Daytime highs this afternoon will mainly be in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and a sometime gusty northwest wind.

Tonight will turn chilly. Lows will fall to the low and mid 40s with wind chills potentially in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be a cool/chilly day. Skies will be partly sunny with highs only topping out around 60. If skies are mostly cloudy most will struggle to get out of the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend will bring pretty pleasant weather. Mornings will be chilly in the 40s, but highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with Saturday being a bit cooler than Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday. Next week temperatures will trend slightly warmer before adding a slight rain chance Tuesday and Wednesday.