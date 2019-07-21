Drier Air possible by Tuesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and thunderstorms started again near the coast this morning and rolled inland with most areas dry by 1-2 pm. We will keep a shower or thunderstorm chance in the forecast overnight, mainly for another round of showers and thunderstorms expected near the coast by morning. Once again they will roll inland thru the day Monday with your odds of seeing one around 50%. A rare July “Cool” front will move thru the are Tuesday. It will bring a good rain chance during the day Tuesday with most areas seeing rain. Behind the front it will be a few degrees cooler with lower humidity values for Wednesday morning. Some parts of our northern viewing area may see mid 60’s for lows. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with only a slight chance of a shower or Thunderstorm as we are on the northern side of the front. The front will drift back north on Friday and Saturday so we will increase rain chances.

A small disturbance near the Bahamas has a light chance of developing over the next 5 days. It is not expected to impact our area if it does form.