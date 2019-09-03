Dorian still stationary over the northern Bahamas as a major hurricane; High heat and dry skies at home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Dorian since early this morning has moved about 20 miles and more or less has been stationary for much of the afternoon into this evening. Over the next 12-24 hours, Dorian will finally begin to move north thanks to an upper trough moving down to help pull it north between the two high pressures we’ve been talking about all week.

The forecast trend for Dorian has been farther east, but there are still a hurricane, tropical storm, and storm surge from south of Pt. St. Lucie to just north of Charleston. While a direct landfall is looking less likely, if Dorian’s core gets close enough to the coast, it could bring surge, flooding from rainfall, significant beach erosion, and severe weather to areas. All within and close to the cone still needs to take this very powerful storm seriously. As for us, Dorian will not in any way impact our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

Plenty of heat with not much relief. That will be the story of the week. For tonight, there may be a few showers early on, but past sundown it’s dry skies and warm. Lows tonight only fall to the middle 70s. Tomorrow brings plenty of sunshine and plenty of heat. Highs will top out in the middle 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. From mid-week into the upcoming weekend it’s more dry skies with even more heat as each day brings very low rain chances and highs in the middle and upper 90s. If you have outdoor plans make sure you beat the heat and don’t forget the pets.