Dorian moving north, will come close to southeast coast; At home, it’s even higher heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The heat is on and it’s not going anywhere. Hello everyone. Tonight will be steamy early on, but our skies will be dry. Temperatures will steadily fall tonight, but we only bottom out in the lower to mid 70s under clear skies. Tomorrow will be nearly a carbon copy of today, just with a little more heat. Highs will reach the middle and upper 90s and it will feel hotter than that with humidity. Stay cool. You won’t need an umbrella for any rain, but you may like to use it for the shade. For the rest of the week, it’s highs in the upper 90s, lows in the low 70s, and dry skies.

In the tropics, there is quite a bit of activity, but we’d expect that being so close to the peak of hurricane season. Before delving into the details, there are no foreseeable tropical threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

Let’s start with Dorian. It is still a very strong storm. Thankfully, it’s moving north of the northern Bahamas and will only continue to pick up steam. Hurricane, storm surge, and tropical storm watches and warnings line the coast from Central Florida northward into North Carolina. A landfall looks very unlikely for the Florida and Georgia and coast and is becoming less likely it makes landfall in the Carolinas, but since Dorian will be close to the coast, impacts like surge, flooding from rain, erosion, and maybe severe weather will be possible. Anyone close to or in the cone still need to watch.

Elsewhere, there is a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Its name is Fernand and formed earlier today. It’s not a threat here as it will be moving west into Mexico. Tropical depression 8 has formed this afternoon in the eastern Atlantic. It’s not a threat to land as it will turn north into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and be a fish storm. There are two tropical disturbances. One in the central Atlantic with a medium chance of developing, and there are two in the eastern Atlantic, both with a high chance of developing. None of these are any threats to land and if any were to develop, they are still far enough away from any land to pose a threat in the next few days. We’ll continue to watch, but there’s nothing we need to be too concerned over.