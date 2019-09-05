Dorian moves along coast of Carolinas while we continue to get high heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Heat, heat and more heat. Good evening everyone. It will be steamy early on, but during the overnight, it won’t be too bad as lows fall to the lower 70s under clear skies. Tomorrow it’s middle 90s for highs and with a slight dip in humidity, it won’t feel as hot. With that said if you plan to be outside for a while, take the right steps to beat the heat. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few fair-weather cumulus clouds. We’re right back to the upper 90s Saturday with more sunshine and Sunday is more upper 90s with a tiny chance for a daytime pop up.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Dorian is still a strong hurricane and continues to hug the coast of the Carolinas. It continues to bring storm surge, very heavy rain, coastal erosion, and some severe weather to the Carolinas. Dorian will continue northeast and it may make a landfall in the next 24 hours, but even if it doesn’t the impacts will be the same as the center will stay close to the coast. Once we get past tomorrow Dorian will begin to move away from the southeast coast and will head towards Canada.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there is plenty of activity, but there are no foreseeable threats here. There only named storm is Gabrielle and it may become a hurricane. However, it will move northwest into the central Atlantic and will be a fish storm. The disturbance near Bermuda that’s moving northeast has a low chance of developing. The disturbance just east of the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of developing and is not a threat to land. The disturbance that just came off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of developing, but if it were to do so, it would be a long while before it got close to any land. There is plenty of time to watch this one and is not a concern at the moment. The next name on the list is Humberto.