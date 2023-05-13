MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile has had some summer days in the past few years that make it feel like you’re living in an oven, but the hottest day may not be as recent as you think.

According to a report from the National Weather Service, the hottest day on record in Mobile was August 30, 2000. The record high temperature was a sweltering 105°.

“I remember that day,” meteorologist John Nodar said. “I was with my son who was playing little league baseball, and it was absolutely, breathtakingly, ridiculously hot. Thankfully, they didn’t work the kids too hard that day.”

July of 1952 takes second place at 104° and July of 1980 is a close third at 103°.

Though the hottest day on record was in August, Mobile’s hottest month is typically July. The average temperature for the month is 91°.

Even at 105°, Mobile does not hold the record for the highest temperature in the state. According to climate reports, Centreville holds the record for a temperature of 112° on September 6, 1925.

At 105°, the temperature was not the only thing that was hot in Mobile that day. The hottest song was “Doesn’t Really Matter” by Janet Jackson and the hottest movie was “Bring it On.”

The 2000 presidential election was also heating up as George W. Bush and Al Gore were on the campaign trail.