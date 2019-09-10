Disturbance over the Bahamas forecasted to enter Gulf late this weekend, bringing more rain

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Here is the latest on the tropics!

First, Gabrielle is now a post-tropical cyclone that was sheared apart by a cold front that it collided with in the Atlantic. It is expected to dissipate in the Atlantic.

We are also watching several other areas in the Atlantic. First off, all of them have a low chance of development within the next 5 days. The first two are off the coast of Africa and are in a relatively bad environment for formation, which is why the National Hurricane Center has a 20% chance of development within 5 days.

There is another area near the Bahamas that is forecasted to move into the Gulf of Mexico sometime this weekend. This has a low chance of development also at 30%, but we will watch it carefully as it moves over the warm Gulf waters. The most likely scenario as of now is that it brings relief from the heat in the form of rain for the weekend and start of next week. We will update you if anything changes, but for now, just stay informed and watch with interest, not alarm.