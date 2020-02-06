Digital First: Tornado caught on camera in Magee

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – As severe storms moved through Mississippi on Wednesday, one person spotted a tornado in Magee.
The following video is from Donna Pace.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sanitary sewer overflow caused by extreme rainfall in Prichard
- AP source: Walmart shooting suspect faces hate crime charges
- PHOTOS: Flooding, damage after overnight, morning storms in Central Alabama
- Gov. Ivey has successful shoulder surgery after tripping over family dog
- 7th Annual Blue Angels Rock N Fly Race Scheduled for March 21st