Digital First: Severe storms move through Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Central Mississippi on Sunday. Power outages are being reported from the storms.

In Lamar County, a possible tornado knocked down trees on Salt Dome Road just north of Smith Road. The county’s EMA said trees and power lines are down across Lamar County.

Officials at the Marion County EMA said there are reports of storm damage in the Sandy Hook area and in Pinebur.

Tom Edwards captured video of a severe thunderstorm moving through the Patrick Farms Golf Course in Pearl.

Some areas are also under flash flood warnings until Sunday evening. Investigator Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office captured a picture of flooding on Highway 49 near Bentonia.

Courtesy: Terry Gann

Storm Team 12 is also tracking severe weather damage in Central Mississippi.

