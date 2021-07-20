Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Different day, same rain. This afternoon we saw showers and storms once again bringing gusty winds, lightning, heavy downpours and potential flooding. The chance for rain will stick around through the evening as lows drop to the low-to-mid 70’s. We are keeping an eye on the potential for some flooding as well since these storms are dropping tons of rain.

We keep an 70% chance of rain for your Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s.

Rain chances go down gradually through the week landing at 30-40% by the weekend, but in the meantime, grab those umbrellas. The good news is, the tropics are expected to stay quiet for the next 5 days.