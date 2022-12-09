(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening.

We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will have cleared from the region by the time the Destin parade starts around 10 a.m. Mild temperatures in the upper-60s and into the mid-70s will stick around for the morning, so you may want to leave the Christmas flannels at home.

Over in Pensacola, we will have peeks of sunshine throughout the day. It will be warm into the low-70s by the start of the parade, but it will cool slightly as the night progresses. If you plan to stay downtown, make sure to take it easy on the roadways as more patchy fog will be possible overnight.

We are expecting higher rain chances by the end of the week and into next week. View those details here.