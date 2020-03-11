Foggy start, partly cloudy afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. this morning. Visibility in some areas could be a quarter mile or less. I would add a few extra minutes to your morning commute as we have a mass of dense, warm air hovering over our region.

Yesterday we reached a high of 71 degrees and it is going to be noticeably warmer today. We are waking up to temperatures in the low 60s this morning and this afternoon will be sitting in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

We will be on a slow warming trend and will be staying in the upper 70s for the next 6 days. We are stuck ion an unsettled trend with fronts stalling to the north of us and a high-pressure hovering over the Gulf of Mexico. The rest of the week is looking warm and mostly dry. We will have a low 10-20% chance for a late-day shower. Expect periods of clouds and periods of sunshine.