Dense Fog, Elevated Rain Chances, and Spring-Like Temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday Gulf Coast! We’re one week away from Mardi Gras! Today’s forecast headlines include morning fog, passing showers, and very warm temperatures.

Passing showers will be possible through the day under mostly cloudy skies. The chance of rain and a few isolated thunderstorms will increase as the day goes on. Temperatures will climb into the middle 70s with afternoon rain chances around 50%. The rain chances will be a touch higher in our northern counties and a bit lower if you’re at the coast.

An approaching cold front will lead to an elevated rain chance tonight. If you’re headed out to the parade, there’s a chance we get the parade in, but make sure you’re prepared for rain as well.

The cold front will stall out just to our south tomorrow. This will mean the moisture from the front will be leftover resulting in rain chances remaining elevated. It won’t be until the front along with a low pressure that moves through Thursday we finally see clearing and cooling. Thursday looks to bring the highest chance for rain and it will be much cooler in the afternoon.

It’s sunshine and temperatures just below seasonable averages Friday and Saturday. That means lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Even though it will be cooler, it should feel lovely with sunshine. By Sunday temperatures will begin to rebound and our chance for rain will increase as a system moves through between Sunday night into Monday.