MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dense fog has been issue over the last couple of days and it is expected to continue to impact most folks along the Gulf Coast for a little while longer. Dense fog advisories have been lifted as of Tuesday late morning, but we expect to see more issued for the News 5 viewing area for Tuesday night and possibly Wednesday night.

So why are we seeing so much dense fog, and when will it end?

It comes down to a couple of key components: our air temperatures, dewpoint temperatures and wind speed. Keep in the mind that dewpoint temperature is the measure of the amount of moisture in our atmosphere. When it comes to fog development, there needs be a very little difference in the air temperature and the dewpoint along with calm to light winds. For example: let’s say Mobile is 68 degrees with a dewpoint of 67 degrees and winds are calm. That’s a one degree difference between the two, which will allow fog to form. Once the air temperature out paces the dewpoint temperature, the fog eventually dissipates (ex. Mobile warming to 78 degrees with dewpoints staying at 67 degrees).

There are many types of fog, but for our area, we’ve been mostly seeing what’s known as Advection Fog. The set up is we have cool waters in the Gulf of Mexico and a light southerly wind moving a warm, moist air mass over these waters. This turns into Marine Fog, and then the southerly wind will advect (to move from one place to another) this fog to the coastline and eventually further inland.

We are expecting to see dense fog continue for Tuesday night into Wednesday and most likely again Wednesday night into early Thursday. By Thursday, our next cold front will arrive, bringing an uptick in wind speeds, and cooler, dry air. This will alleviate fog development, bringing an end to low visibilities and hazardous travel conditions.