Dense Fog Advisory, partly sunny afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are in a spring-like pattern with above average temperatures and humidity across our region. We are dealing with Dense Fog across all our counties with a Dense Fog Advisory until 9:00 AM this morning. Visibility is under a quarter mile or less in multiple areas so make sure to take it slow out on the roads this morning.

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This afternoon we will be partly sunny with a high of 79 degrees and no chance of rain in the forecast! It is a lovely set up with a great day to go to the beach or pool. There might be a few clouds out there as we have a deep layer of moisture in our mid and upper levels.

Tomorrow we will be partly cloudy with a high of 81 and a 10% chance of a stray shower. We will be in the same pattern on Monday with similar conditions. On Tuesday, there is a 30% chance of showers with a strong southerly flow that will help our atmosphere become unstable. This will linger on into your Wednesday forecast with a mostly cloudy set up to the end of next week.