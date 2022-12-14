BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Summerdale experienced damage along Highway 59 and County Road 32 during the severe weather Wednesday afternoon/night.

Summerdale Fire Chief Michael Aaron said there is debris and power lines down. There is “structural type damage” to shed and roofs.

Aaron said they have crews on scene and emergency management is on the way to assist in cleanup.

In the photos acquired by News 5, you can see debris along the roadways. There also looks to be damage to power lines and a billboard. Roofing appears to be caught in the power lines.