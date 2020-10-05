Debris piles could create problems if tropical weather threatens Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents in Baldwin County are still cleaning up from Hurricane Sally after the storm slammed into the coast last month.

“I’m out here cleaning up from the storm hoping the next one doesn’t come this way. It’ll just be starting over,” said Joanne Clements, who’s watching the tropics this week.

Residents are watching the tropics closely to see where Delta decides to head once the storm enters into the Gulf of Mexico this week.

“I’m going to leave. I’m going on a mini vacation and I’m going to take it early. I’m going to dodge it because it was nerve wracking.,” said Clements.

In the Marlow community a woman we spoke with was already filling up gas cans as a precaution.

“They’re empty from the last one. We were without power for about 8 days and we sat in the gas lines for about an hour to an hour and a half so trying not to do that this time,” said Courtney Whiting.

If a tropical system does impact our area this week piles of debris could create hazards in a lot of communities across Baldwin County. Some areas are already seeing debris removal, but in other spots those piles will sit a while longer.

LATEST STORIES