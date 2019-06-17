Daytime thunderstorms and summertime humidity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Good evening Gulf Coast! Summertime is here and it’s not going away anytime soon.

For tonight we’ll take a few showers into the evening, but past sundown the chance for rain drops below 20%. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s with pockets of patchy fog.

Tomorrow, keep the umbrella handy. We’ll get scattered showers and thunderstorms. About half the area gets a thunderstorm. The heat and humidity will continue as well with highs near 90 with heat indices near 100.

On Wednesday it’s lower 90s with a little less than half of the area getting a shower or thunderstorm.

Rain coverage jumps back to 50% by Thursday, but as we move into the weekend high pressure settles in. This will mean a hot weekend with only a handful of afternoon pop-ups for relief.