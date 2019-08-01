Daytime heat and thunderstorms continue; tracking the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re almost to the weekend Gulf Coast! The first day of August felt like it and this feeling isn’t going away. We’ll see a few thunderstorms linger into the evening, but by the overnight, our skies will be mostly dry and temperatures will eventually drop to around 73 for lows. Tomorrow, we’re back into the lower and middle 90s with heat index values near 100. Some will get relief from rain, but not everyone as the chance a shower or thunderstorm fining you will be 40%. We keep that 40% chance into the weekend, but highs will be more-so lower 90s.

TROPICS UPDATE: we are watching two disturbances. One is moving through the Bahamas. This is a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms and is no longer expected to form into anything more than that. It will move northward along the east coast of the US before moving back out into the Atlantic. The other disturbance is in the eastern Atlantic. It now has a 70% chance of forming into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days as it moves westward across the Atlantic. The next name on the list is Chantal. Long-range models show this system continuing on a northwestward track before curving back out into the Atlantic. At this time, it is not projected to enter the Gulf. We will watch both of these, but neither is an immediate threat to our forecast.