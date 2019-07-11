Dauphin Island residents get ready for incoming storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island may be one of the harder hit areas when the storm gets to us. People are already making their preparations.

After seeing some severe storms on Mother’s Day, the people News 5 spoke to said they’re not taking any chances.

It’s been a long two months for Gerry Brown. He said, “We got a pine tree that come diagonally across the building. My son’s new Chevrolet truck was parked there. It wiped out the top of it.”

His home was one of several impacted by a storm that came through the island on Mother’s Day. This is video of the island hours after the storm hit.

After he found hiring a company to fix the roof to be too expensive, the man in his 70’s has been battening down the hatches on his own.

He said, “I’m trying to finish this corner over here so I can pull the tarps up.” Even with all the work he’s put in, Brown is still worried about what rain the system could bring. He said, “Blowing the tarps off which I have stripped down with boards and getting water inside again.”

Brown says he plans on doing all he can ahead of time in hopes it works.