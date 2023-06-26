Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As the severe storm threat winds down, the heat becomes the main story as a ridge of high pressure builds in and sticks around.

TODAY

There is a HEAT ADVISORY in place Monday from noon until 8 PM for heat index values up to 110° possible.

TUESDAY

There is an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in place for Tuesday from 11 AM until 8 PM for heat index values up to 113° possible.

REST OF THE WEEK

The heat is the major story this week. Thermometer temperatures will soar into the upper 90’s as the week goes on with heat index values well into the triple digits. More heat alerts will likely be issued throughout the week.

Be sure you are being safe in this heat! Dress for the heat….Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. Stay hydrated….Drink water every 15 minutes if working outside. Take it easy….Take frequent breaks in the shade or inside.