Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Our hot weather pattern continues! Another dangerously hot weekend is ahead.

FRIDAY

A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for most of the News 5 area from 11 AM until 7 PM. Heat index values of between 108° and 112° are possible this afternoon. A few will get cooled by an isolated shower or storm.

SATURDAY

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is already in place for Saturday. Dangerously hot heat index values of up to 117° are possible. Once again, a few will get cooled by an afternoon shower or storm.

Please take all of your heat precautions including taking plenty of breaks inside and drinking plenty of water.