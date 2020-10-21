Crews restoring homes and businesses damaged by Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Blue tarps are still a common sight across Baldwin County and into Pensacola over a month after Hurricane Sally impacted the area.

“Here we are again at Baskerville Donovan a month later and we now have the drywall removed and getting ready to get back into that reconstruction phase for this client. I definitely see this going into the new year,” said Joe Lovell with ServPro.

His crews continue to work in a business located in downtown Pensacola that was damaged when the Category 2 storm pushed through the area. Drywall has been pulled out of offices and the reconstruction phase is just beginning.

“We have a lot of phone calls now a month later of people saying we wish we waited for you that were still getting to that have wet drywall, wet carpet, wet everything in their house,” added Lovell.

ServPro is currently dealing with mold and other issues after the storm. It doesn’t appear there’s lack of work in sight for the crews. Over 120 different ServPro crews from across the country have been working in coastal Alabama and Florida since the storm hit.

