Crews remove debris from evacuation routes in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Piles of debris could cause dangerous problems in Baldwin County later this week if Hurricane Delta heads our way. Tree limbs and household items are stacked near roads from Hurricane Sally already. Baldwin County Solid Waste Director Terri Graham tells us it will take months for all of the current debris to be removed.

“The biggest thing we have now is the sheriff and the county engineer have actually asked that we mainly focus on our evacuation routes over the next couple of days,” Graham said.

County officials are preparing now for any potential impacts Hurricane Delta might bring to our area.

“If you don’t see us in your neighborhood over the next couple of days we have had to kind of shift gears and kind of refocus our efforts to make sure that we can safely move people in and out of Baldwin County,” Graham added.

Now is the time to prep. Officials are urging residents to secure debris and cleanup what you can.

“We need to keep those drainage ditches clear. Water is always a problem when you have these storms coming through,” she added.

It’s also a good idea to put larger, heavier items on top of the debris piles to prevent smaller objects from becoming projectiles.

