Crews plan to cut power to homes affected by rising water in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Water levels continue to rise along rivers in our area. Due to the rising water, Baldwin EMC will be evaluating these areas and may be disconnecting power to dozens of homes.

News 5 has been monitoring the flooding situation throughout our area since last weekend.

“Our crews will be assessing these areas today: Tensaw Island, Perkins Landing, Cliff’s Landing, Upper Bryant’s Landing and Lower Bryant’s Landing. For safety, and to protect lives and property, we will disconnect power to any electric service that is already under water. Also, if we determine that an electric service or any Baldwin EMC facilities are likely to be affected by the rising flood waters, we will disconnect electric service to those locations. We will be monitoring the situation daily, and service will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so,” says Baldwin EMC.

News 5’s Blake Brown is in north Baldwin County and he’ll have a full update later today.

