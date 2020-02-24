Crews cut more power as rivers continue to rise in Baldwin County

HURRICANE, Ala. (WKRG) – As of Monday, rivers in north Baldwin County continued to rise, causing even more concern for residents who call the area home.

A place we continue to provide updates from is near Tensaw Island, in the Hurricane community of Baldwin County. Last week, crews from Baldwin EMC cut power to over 100 homes up and down the river. This was done as a precaution.

Monday morning crews were cutting power to several more homes near Perkins Landing. Dozens of homes are surrounded by water. The rivers are expected to start dropping later this week.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

