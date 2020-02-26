Couple evacuates home due to rising water in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Several people were rescued from their homes this week after flooding became worse in parts of north Baldwin County.

“I think about 4 inches more which after that made it impossible to get out with a diesel truck,” said Gerry Shoultz, who was rescued from Tensaw Island this week.

Shoultz and his wife Bonnie have lived on Tensaw Island for years. He’s doesn’t remember flooding ever being this bad, even during Hurricane Katrina.

“We went through Katrina and all of the other stuff and this is the first time we’ve had to evacuate,” he said.

Baldwin EMC shut off power to residents on the island as a precaution. When the couple saw a volunteer group approaching their home by boat this week they knew they better leave.

“Had about 15 minutes to throw all of the stuff we were going to need for however long we were going to be gone,” he said.

North Baldwin Sheriff’s Search and Rescue helped homeowners to safety, while ALEA also worked to offer their support to families in need.

Shoultz says he and his wife were safe since their home is on stilts, but he knew without power a bad situation could easily turn worse.

“I appreciate the effort and everything to be sure we were safe,” he said.

The couple plans to visit their home on Thursday. They expect water to stay high over the next week.

