Could dry weather be helping some farmers?

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The dry weather is affecting farming across Baldwin County, especially those trying to grow peanuts.

According to Fidler Farms in Silverhill, they’re planning to start a new irrigation process this weekend if we don’t have any rain. We’re told it’s been 7 years since that particular farm has had to do this.

However, the dry conditions aren’t a bad thing for some peanut farmers. In fact, it may be helping. We’re told several farmers in the area are able to cut out the drying process and they’re able to save money in the long run.

But, how much heat and dry weather can they really take? News 5’s Blake Brown will have the story today.

