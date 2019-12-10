Cooler temps tonight with spotty rain through Wednesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front continues to move south and east of the Gulf Coast. This has allowed some much cooler air to spill into the region. Temperatures will run below normal with continued rain chances for the rest of the week.

Skies will remain cloudy through the evening and overnight hours. Expect on-and-off again rain to continue so keep an umbrella handy. Some rain will stick around for parts of the Gulf Coast through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be quite chilly sitting in the 40s with wind chill values in the 30s. Skies will start to clear through the second half of the day. Highs will only reach the middle 509s thanks to a steady north wind.

Clouds will increase again Thursday as an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf. This will spread another batch rain through our region Thursday night and through the day Friday. Temperatures will stay below seasonal norms.

A return to sunshine is expected Saturday as the weather pattern begins to quiet down. Highs will return to the middle and upper 60s with morning lows in the 50s. Another cold front will approach the area early next week bringing more rain.