Cool mornings and mild afternoons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast, hopefully, it was a good weekend.

By this afternoon we get a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will be low during the daytime hours, but we can’t rule out a light passing shower or two in NWFL this evening.

Tonight, our warming trend continues. Tomorrow starts in the 50s in most spots, so it will be cool, not cold. Moderating temperatures continue to be a theme as we move towards mid-week.

Highs reach the lower to middle 70s tomorrow and it’s middle 70s on Wednesday. There will still be plenty of dry air in place meaning rain chances only remain 10% at the most.

By Thursday changes will be on the way as our next cold front moves towards us. This will bring us scattered showers Thursday into Friday. Highs on Thursday may approach 80.

Past Thursday it turns cool again with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s, but some forecast models put us back in the 30s for mornings this weekend. Stay tuned!

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way.