Cool and cloudy with showers today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast we are almost to the weekend. As we head towards the weekend we get some changes.

Today starts on the chilly side, but it won’t be freezing. It will be a cool day as we only reach the lower 50s for daytime highs. It will likely feel cooler because skies will be filled with clouds and we get a few showers.

About half the News 5 area gets wet weather today, but it won’t be heavy in nature. It will just be passing showers that will be possible from the morning through tonight. Keep that umbrella handy and if you are planning your commute, give yourself a little extra time.

Tonight keeps the same 50% chance for rain and it will be another cool night as lows will head for the lower 50s.

Any rain is gone by tomorrow morning and our skies return to sunshine. Tomorrow begins a slow and gradual warming trend. With that said, over the next 7-days our temperatures stay below seasonable averages.

On Friday we warm to the upper 50s, but we drop to the middle and upper 30s for Saturday morning as we get a shot of reinforcing chilly air.

This weekend brings highs in the low 60s with sunshine and Sunday starts in the lower 40s instead of the 30s.

Our slow warming trend continues into next week. We’ll see a few showers Monday into Tuesday, but highs will go from the low 60s to the upper 60s by Wednesday and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.