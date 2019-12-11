Cool and breezy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re halfway through the work-week Gulf Coast and it feels like we’ve changed seasons.

The day began with rain, but it’s moving away. Rain chances continue to head downwards as the day goes on, but a stray shower at the coast can’t be ruled. We’ll top out in the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight keeps the slight chance for a coastal shower or two. Along and north of I-10 is dry. Lows will be in the mid 40s. It’s scattered rain tomorrow and Friday while we stay on the cool side. It will be upper 50s tomorrow and low 60s Friday.

By the weekend we finally get some prolonged sunshine and near seasonable temperatures! It should be lovely! Lows will be in the 50s and highs will be in the 60s. We may approach 70 on Sunday.

The sunshine will be short-lived as our next cold front arrives by Monday evening. By the middle half of next week we could be looking at lows in the 30s again! Stay tuned.