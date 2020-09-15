Construction barge hits Pensacola Bay Bridge, FDOT to inspect before reopening

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay Bridge has closed due to winds from Hurricane Sally, but it might have to stay closed a little longer after Sally exits the area.

Ian Satter, a Florida Department of Transportation public information officer, told WKRG News 5 a construction barge got loose from being secure in Pensacola Bay and hit the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

The barge has since been moved and secured.

Satter said once conditions improve, FDOT will send an inspection team out to inspect for possible damage.

Satter said FDOT said the bridge will not reopen until the crews have inspected the bridge, and it has been deemed safe for travel.

The bridge connects Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.

